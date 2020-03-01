Javascript innerHTML not populating div through function

Starting with the initial code, inline HTML event attributes are bad, so move those down to actual JavaScript code.

Comments show code before the changes

<!--<div class="box" onclick="changeText(this); getDate(arrival1, 2019-12-01);">--> <div class="box"> 1 </div> <!--<div class="box" onclick="changeText(this); getDate(arrival2, 2019-12-02);">--> <div class="box"> 2 </div>

const boxes = document.querySelectorAll(".box"); boxes[0].addEventListener("click", function (evt) { changeText(this); getDate(arrival1, 2019-12-01); }); boxes[1].addEventListener("click", function (evt) { changeText(this); getDate(arrival2, 2019-12-02); });

Let’s now run the JavaScript code through JSLint to help reveal issues.

Unexpected ‘1’ after ‘0’.

That’s because the 2019-12-01 needs to be in quotes.

// changeText(this); getDate(arrival1, 2019-12-01); changeText(this); getDate(arrival1, "2019-12-01");

Unexpected ‘2’ after ‘0’.

Same issue, different line.

// changeText(this); getDate(arrival2, 2019-12-02); changeText(this); getDate(arrival2, "2019-12-02");

Undeclared ‘document’.

We can tell JSLint that we expect this code to be run in a browser, by adding the following declaration to the top of the JavaScript code:

/*jslint browser */

Unexpected ‘this’.

The this keyword can cause confusion. We can get the element from the event target instead.

const el = evt.target; // changeText(this); getDate(arrival1, "2019-12-01"); changeText(el); getDate(arrival1, "2019-12-01");

Undeclared ‘arrival1’.

That arrival1 variable is supposed to rever to the div with an id attribute of “arrival”. We can use a local variable to store that.

const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival1"); // changeText(el); getDate(arrival1, "2019-12-01"); changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-01");

Unexpected ‘this’.

We then have duplicate issues with box 2, so we can copy/paste the code and change some 1’s to 2’s.

boxes[0].addEventListener("click", function (evt) { const el = evt.target; // const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival1"); const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival2"); // changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-01"); changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-02"); });

Make similar functions the same

That copy/paste tells me that we can do this in a simpler way. I’ll use an index variable and get the numbers from that instead.

const boxes = document.querySelectorAll(".box"); let index = 0; boxes[index].addEventListener("click", function (evt) { const el = evt.target; const day = index + 1; // const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival1"); const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival" + day); // changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-01"); changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day); }); index += 1; boxes[index].addEventListener("click", function (evt) { const el = evt.target; // const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival2"); const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival" + day); // changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-02"); changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day); });

Turn into a loop

We can now use that function code as we loop through each of the boxes:

const boxes = document.querySelectorAll(".box"); boxes.forEach(function (box, index) { box.addEventListener("click", function (evt) { // index += 1; const el = evt.target; const day = index + 1; const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival" + day); changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day); }); // index += 1; // boxes[index].addEventListener("click", function (evt) { // const el = evt.target; // const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival" + day); // changeText(el); getDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day); // }); });

Expected ‘id’ at column 4, not column 2.

There’s more to fix up. First, indenting with multiples of 4 spaces.

function changeText(id) { id.classList.toggle("box-color"); } function getDate(arrival, theDate) { document.getElementById("arrival").innerHTML="theDate"; }

Also, the changeText function uses id for a function parameter, but it’s using classList on an element instead. It’s time to rename that function parameter to el.

// function changeText(id) { function changeText(el) { // id.classList.toggle("box-color"); el.classList.toggle("box-color"); }

Unused ‘arrival’.

The getDate function doesn’t need to get the element, as we’ve already done that in the event function. We can just use the arrival element that we’ve given to the getDate function.

function getDate(arrival, theDate) { // document.getElementById("arrival").innerHTML="theDate"; arrival.innerHTML="theDate"; }

Unused ‘theDate’.

The “theDate” shouldn’t be in quotes.

function getDate(arrival, theDate) { // arrival.innerHTML="theDate"; arrival.innerHTML = theDate; }

Also, based on the innerHTML, we are not getting the date, we are setting the date instead. We should rename the function so that it is more consistent with what it actually does.

// function getDate(arrival, theDate) { function setDate(arrival, theDate) { arrival.innerHTML="theDate"; } ... changeText(el); // getDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day); setDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day);

Expected ‘setDate’ at column 8, not column 24.

You really shouldn’t have multiple statements on the same line either, so we’ll put them on separate lines:

// changeText(el); setDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day); changeText(el); setDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day);

Things now work

And the code now finally works.

function changeText(el) { el.classList.toggle("box-color"); } function setDate(arrival, theDate) { arrival.innerHTML = theDate; } const boxes = document.querySelectorAll(".box"); boxes.forEach(function (box, index) { box.addEventListener("click", function (evt) { const el = evt.target; const day = index + 1; const arrival = document.querySelector("#arrival" + day); changeText(el); setDate(arrival, "2019-12-0" + day); }); });

But, does the code do what you want to achieve?

https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/wq0peh6n/2/