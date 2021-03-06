Javascript if...else and prompt and alert messages

Hello!

I am looking to debug this code. I want a prompt window to show and ask for myAge. YourAge is defined as 25. After I enter any age in the prompt window, I want an alert to show message ‘I am older than you with n numbers’, another alert to show ‘You are older than me with n numbers’ and a third alert to show ‘Your age is the same as mine - 25’ in accordance with what age I have entered.

It seems that the function is entering both of the two first alerts one after another…and if I add the else part, then it is asking for a declaration or statement.

Thank you for your help!

Hi there Radina,

and a warm welcome to these forums. :winky:

Debugged here…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

</head>
<body>
<!--NOTE: removed inline event handler -->
<button>try it</button>
<script>
(function(d) {
   'use strict';

/* NOTE: added the event  listener */

   d.querySelector('button').addEventListener('click', comparison, false );

  function comparison() {

/* NOTE: swapped myAge and yourAge around */

	let myAge = 25;

/*NOTE window. is not required */

	let yourAge = prompt('Please enter your age', '');

/* NOTE: removed the ;  from between the if statement and the { */

   if ( myAge > yourAge) {

/* NOTE: window. is not required */

      confirm('I am older than you by ' + (myAge - yourAge) + ' years');
     }

/* NOTE: else statement added */

   else {

/* NOTE: removed the ;  from between the if statement and the { */

   if ( myAge < yourAge) {	
   	  confirm('Your are  older than me by ' + (yourAge - myAge) + ' years');
     }
   else {
   	  confirm('Your age is the same as mine - 25');
     }
    }
   }
}(document));
</script>  

</body>
</html>

coothead