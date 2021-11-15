Javascript functions

somone help me in finding why the computer does not play: The user always wins?

let compScore=0; let playerScore=0; let count=0; /* STEP1: create a function computerPlay to generate a random answer from the three choices "Rock,Paper or Scissors" */ function computer(){ let ranNum = Math.floor(Math.random() * 3); switch (ranNum) { case 0: return "Rock"; break; case 1: return "Paper"; break; case 2: return "Scissors"; } } // Now lets create a fuction that prompts the user to enter a selection from the 3! function player(){ let pSelect = prompt("Rock, Paper or Scissors?"); let selectVal = pSelect.toLowerCase(); return selectVal; } /* STEP2: Make your function’s playerSelection parameter case-insensitive (so users can input rock, ROCK, RocK or any other variation).*/ /* STEP3: Write a function that plays a single round of Rock Paper Scissors The function should take two parameters - the playerSelection and computerSelection - and then return a string that declares the winner of the round like so: "You Lose! Paper beats Rock" */ function singleRound(computerPlay,playerSelection){ playerSelection = player(); computerPlay = computer(); if (playerSelection === computerPlay) { return 'It\'s a tie!'; } else if (playerSelection === 'rock') { if (computerPlay === 'paper') { return 'Computer wins!'; } else { return 'You win!'; } } else if (playerSelection === 'paper'){ if (computerPlay === 'scissors') { return 'Computer wins!'; }else { return 'You win!'; } } else if (playerSelection === 'scissors') { if (computerPlay === 'rock') { return 'Computer wins!'; } else { return 'You win!'; } } } /*NOTE THAT: Important note: you want to return the results of this function call, not console.log() them. To test this function console.log the results: */ /*STEP4: Write a NEW function called game(). Use the previous function inside of this one to play a 5 round game that keeps score and reports a winner or loser at the end. call function 5 times or use loop */ function game(){ playerSelection = player(); computerPlay = computer(); do { // function call for single round let gameRound; gameRound = singleRound(computerPlay,playerSelection); if (gameRound==="Computer wins!"){ compScore+=1; count+=1; } else if(gameRound==="You win!"){ playerScore+=1; count+=1; }else { count+=1; } if (compScore > playerScore){ console.log("COMPUTER WINS!!"); } else if(playerScore > compScore){ console.log("PLAYER WINS!!"); }else{ console.log("IT'S A TIE");} }while(count<5); return count; return playerScore; return compScore; game(); } // this function should allow for five calls to the single round function // this function should keep records of scores and returns a winner from the 5 calls