JavaScript function that needs to wait?

My JavaScript code needs to get data from a function. The function is returning the data. I know because I see it via a console.log. However, the data it returns is too late for the function that needs it. How do I make it wait for the data? In this case, I need the property defaultColor: to wait for the function getCol().

    <script type="text/javascript">
		
		function getCol(col) {
			var dcol = '#'+col;
			console.log('default color: '+dcol);
			return dcol;
		}

		Coloris({
		  el: '.coloris',
		  swatches: [
			'#264653',
			'#2a9d8f',
			'#3665f3',
			'#f4a261',
			'#e76f51',
			'#d62828',
			'#023e8a',
			'#0077b6',
			'#0096c7',
			'#00b4d8',
			'#48cae4',
			'#893783'
		  ],
		  defaultColor: getCol(),
		  onChange: function onChange(color) {
			  console.log(color);
		  },
		  inline: true

		});
		
		document.addEventListener('coloris:pick', event => {
		  console.log('New Color', event.detail.color);
		});
		
		document.addEventListener('change', event => {
		  console.log('New Opener', event.detail);
		});	
	

    </script>