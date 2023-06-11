JavaScript function that needs to wait?

My JavaScript code needs to get data from a function. The function is returning the data. I know because I see it via a console.log. However, the data it returns is too late for the function that needs it. How do I make it wait for the data? In this case, I need the property defaultColor: to wait for the function getCol() .

<script type="text/javascript"> function getCol(col) { var dcol = '#'+col; console.log('default color: '+dcol); return dcol; } Coloris({ el: '.coloris', swatches: [ '#264653', '#2a9d8f', '#3665f3', '#f4a261', '#e76f51', '#d62828', '#023e8a', '#0077b6', '#0096c7', '#00b4d8', '#48cae4', '#893783' ], defaultColor: getCol(), onChange: function onChange(color) { console.log(color); }, inline: true }); document.addEventListener('coloris:pick', event => { console.log('New Color', event.detail.color); }); document.addEventListener('change', event => { console.log('New Opener', event.detail); }); </script>