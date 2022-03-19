Javascript for opening mobile nav icon isn't working

You are using the same script twice. It’s throwing an error because you are trying to define the same constants twice. e.g. toggleButton

In your html editor box you can remove this script block at the bottom

HTML v

<script> const toggleButton = document.getElementById('toggleButton'); const naviList = document.getElementById('navi-list'); toggleButton.addEventListener('click', () => { naviList.classList.toggle('active'); }); </script> // </body>

You have the same code in the Javascript editor box, which is automatically imported. Leave that one in.

Javascript + No-Library (pure JS) v

const toggleButton = document.getElementById('toggleButton'); const naviList = document.getElementById('navi-list'); toggleButton.addEventListener('click', () => { naviList.classList.toggle('active'); });

It should now work.

As an aside it would make it easier to see what is going on if you tidy up your code. I did a bit of a tidy up here