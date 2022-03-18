Javascript for opening mobile nav icon isn't working

You are using the same script twice. It’s throwing an error because you are trying to define the same constants twice. e.g. toggleButton
In your html editor box you can remove this script block at the bottom
HTML v
<script>
const toggleButton = document.getElementById('toggleButton');
const naviList = document.getElementById('navi-list');
toggleButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
naviList.classList.toggle('active');
});
</script>
// </body>
You have the same code in the Javascript editor box, which is automatically imported. Leave that one in.
Javascript + No-Library (pure JS) v
const toggleButton = document.getElementById('toggleButton');
const naviList = document.getElementById('navi-list');
toggleButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
naviList.classList.toggle('active');
});
It should now work.
As an aside it would make it easier to see what is going on if you tidy up your code. I did a bit of a tidy up here
<body>
<!-- Main Wrapper -->
<div id="wrapper">
<header class="announcement">
<img src="../assets/starr.png" class="starr">
<a href="donation.html">
<p class="atext"> we are doing a pet food drive!</p>
</a>
<img src="../assets/starr.png" class="starr">
</header>
<!-- Main Navigation Menu -->
<nav class="navbar">
<div class="catright">
<a href="index.html">
<img src="../assets/catlogo.png" alt="cat logo" class="catlogo">
</a>
</div>
<ul class="nav-list" id="navi-list">
<li class="list-item dropdown">
<a href="generalresourcespage.html">resources</a>
<ul class="dropdown-content">
<li><a href="catguide.html" class="purplehover">Cat Guides</a></li>
<li><a href="#" class="purplehover">Sanctuary</a></li>
<li><a href="#" class="purplehover">About Us</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li class="list-item">
<a href="shop.html">shop</a>
</li>
<li class="list-item">
<a href="blog.html">blog</a>
</li>
</ul>
<!-- Toggle Button -->
<div class="menu" id="toggleButton">
<div class="menu-line"></div>
<div class="menu-line"></div>
<div class="menu-line"></div>
</div>
</nav>
<!-- Main Navigation Menu END -->
<hr class="line">
<main class="cathomepage">
<div class="cathomepageinner">
<p>Donate today u</p>
</div>
</main>
<footer id="footer">
<a>sitemap</a>
<a class="spacemid">contact</a>
<a>© 2022 Lets Feed These Cats </a>
<img src="assets\ig.png" class="catstagram">
</footer>
</div>
<!-- Main Wrapper END -->
<!-- Cookies -->
<div id="cookie-notice" style="background-color:#D7C4EE; border-color:transparent;">
We use cookies to deliver better experience.
<a
href="https://cookienotice.js.org/about-cookies"
class="cookie-notice-more"
style="text-decoration: underline;"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener"
>More info...</a>
<a
href="javascript:void(0)"
class="cookie-notice-close"
style="background-color:#000000d0; border:none;border-radius:2px"
onclick="closeCookieNotice()"
>OK</a>
</div>
<script src="https://cookienotice.js.org/cookienotice.min.js"></script>
<!-- Cookies End -->
</body>