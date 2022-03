I found a tutorial and everything went well, then the last part, which is javascript went wrong. I’m not sure what it is, he put the javascript after the body, but oter answers say thats not the correct way and it still worked for them so im not sure.

https://jsfiddle.net/niadanie/8ymg9qp6/7/

sidenote:I left the tags on the html because thats what my html currently looks like.