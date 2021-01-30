Javascript events understanding in a comprehensive way

The bubbling phase means that the click event occurred on a child, with one of its parents having the event listener. The event bubbled from that child element up through the other elements until it reached the event listener.

The target phase occurs when the event instead occurs on the actual element that has the event listener.

When it comes to event bubbling or capturing, I’ve found the following somewhat older information to be highly useful.

https://www.quirksmode.org/js/events_order.html