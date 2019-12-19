Javascript: Close a model with 'Escape' key

amac_web: amac_web: Can someone demonstrate for me how I might add Javascript code to the following modal so as to close it by pressing the ‘Escape’ key.

Hi @amac_web, you’d listen to a keydown event on the window , and if the key was “escape” close the modal:

var modal = document.querySelector('.modal') window.addEventListener('keydown', function (event) { if (event.key === 'Escape') { modal.style.display = 'none' } })

BTW I would suggest to generally replace those onclick assignments with addEventListener() calls (see here for details).

amac_web: amac_web: where to position the Javascript