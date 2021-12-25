Javascript: Checking if element is hidden: Media Queries

I am trying to make a simple toggle button, typically I use the code below, of course it won’t work if you’re using media queries to hide the element at a certain breakpoint.
Basically, I want to display:none an element at < 767px, but still open it with the button.
<style>
@media only screen and (max-width:767px){
#dir-map {display:none}
}
</style>
<button onclick="myToggle()">Toggle</button>
<div id="dir-map">
THE Google MAP
</div>
<script>function myToggle() {
var x = document.getElementById("dir-map");
if (x.style.display === "none") {
x.style.display = "block";
} else {
x.style.display = "none";
}
}</script>
Obviously that won’t work (well unless they click it twice), since #dir-map doesn’t actually have the style inline, it only has it hidden via a media query.
So, basically I need to find a way to check if the element is hidden or not (not just relying on it having the inline style).