Javascript: Checking if element is hidden: Media Queries

I am trying to make a simple toggle button, typically I use the code below, of course it won’t work if you’re using media queries to hide the element at a certain breakpoint.

Basically, I want to display:none an element at < 767px, but still open it with the button.

<style> @media only screen and (max-width:767px){ #dir-map {display:none} } </style> <button onclick="myToggle()">Toggle</button> <div id="dir-map"> THE Google MAP </div> <script>function myToggle() { var x = document.getElementById("dir-map"); if (x.style.display === "none") { x.style.display = "block"; } else { x.style.display = "none"; } }</script>

Obviously that won’t work (well unless they click it twice), since #dir-map doesn’t actually have the style inline, it only has it hidden via a media query.

So, basically I need to find a way to check if the element is hidden or not (not just relying on it having the inline style).