I’m building JavaScript Calculator project. A project by freeCodeCamp. But I found an issue.

For example, If you type 3 + 5 * 6 - 2 / 4 on calculator buttons you will see on the console:

"3+5*6-2/4"

So I want to convert this string from "3+5*6-2/4" to "32.5" .

How to do that?

Link to the project link: