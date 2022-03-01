Javascript bug: setTimeout is not always working

Thank you for what you provided but it doesn’t seem possible to diagnose your issue just from the code, as it seems that the timeout gets run every time.

Unless there’s some way for us to actually experience the problem ourself, guesswork is going to be involved.

If the setTimeout doesn’t seem to fire on 30% of the cases, it should be possible to add logging to resolve the matter.

You can have a global setTimeoutCounter (for absolute clarity), so that you can log starting the setTimeout for that counter, then in the try_conn() function log each of the different ways that things get resolved with that counter, such as connection already on, load error, etc.

You could even add that info to an array so that processing the results is easier to interpret too.