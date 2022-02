Hello all,

We have found out recently that JS setTimeout is not always working!

That is we have for example this setTimeout:

setTimeout(function () {try_conn (data.idPeer, stream); }, connect_time);

it works 70% of the time.

But in about 30% of times it does not fire at all!

Do you know how we can solve this bug of JS and make sure setTimeout runs

100% of the time?

Thank