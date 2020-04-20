JavaScript array displaying on a Html Table

Here I have the javascript to display that a student is in grade 3. I need to put the entire array (gradeYears) onto a HTML table and keep my loop going. I need to highlight the grade that the student would be in on the table.

I seem to be able to find the information to take an array and put it in a HTML table but then my loop doesn’t work.

This is the JavaScript I’m using to loop through and find grade.

Grade and Age



var birthDate = new Date(2012, 6, 18, 7, 33);
var today = new Date()
var yearDifference = today.getFullYear() - birthDate.getFullYear(); 
    var gradeYears = [
		['Grade 1', 6],
		['Grade 2', 7],
		['Grade 3', 8],
		['Grade 4', 9],
		['Grade 5', 10],
		['Grade 6', 11]
	];

    var grade = "";
    var counter = 0;

    while(counter < 6 && grade == "")
    {
        var currentValue = gradeYears[counter];
        if(currentValue[1] == yearDifference)
        {
            grade = currentValue[0];
        }
        counter += 1;
    }
    document.writeln("I am in grade " + grade);

How do I run the loop and at the same time place the array on the HTML table?

I haven’t got round to commenting, daft o’clock here. I have tried to keep it simple.

I’ve used template strings (back ticks) as I think they are best suited for this purpose and a lot clearer than concatenating.

You could use an alternative to your multi-dimensional array, a map possibly?

The answer anyway is to insert a class on the row you want highlighted.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
    <meta charset='UTF-8'>
    <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
    <title>Table</title>
    <style>
        table {
            margin: 0 auto;
            width: 80%;
            border-collapse: collapse;
            text-align: left;
        }
    
        th, td {
            padding: 5px;
            border: 1px solid black;
        }
    
        .highlight-row {
            background-color: aquamarine;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class='container'></div>

<script>
    window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {

        const grades = [
            ['Grade 1', 6],
            ['Grade 2', 7],
            ['Grade 3', 8],
            ['Grade 4', 9],
            ['Grade 5', 10],
            ['Grade 6', 11]
        ];

        function getAge ( year, month, day ) {

            return new Date().getFullYear() - new Date(year, month, day).getFullYear()
        }

        function gradeTable ( grades, age ) {

            const tableHead = `
                <table>
                    <thead>
                        <tr class='highlight-row'>
                            <th>Grade</th>
                            <th>Age</th>
                        </tr>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody>
            `;

            const tableFoot = `
                    </tbody>
                </table>
            `;

            const count = grades.length;
            let tableBody = '';

            for ( let i = 0; i < count; i += 1 ) {

                let currGrade = grades[i][0];
                let currAge = grades[i][1];
                let highlight = (currAge === age) ? " class='highlight-row'" : '';

                tableBody += `
                    <tr${highlight}>
                        <td>${currGrade}</td>
                        <td>${currAge}</td>
                    </tr>
                `
            }

            return tableHead + tableBody + tableFoot;
        }

        document.querySelector('.container')
            .insertAdjacentHTML(
                'afterbegin',
                gradeTable( grades, getAge( 2011, 4, 28 ) )
            )
    })
</script>
</body>
</html>