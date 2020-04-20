JavaScript array displaying on a Html Table

Here I have the javascript to display that a student is in grade 3. I need to put the entire array (gradeYears) onto a HTML table and keep my loop going. I need to highlight the grade that the student would be in on the table.

I seem to be able to find the information to take an array and put it in a HTML table but then my loop doesn’t work.

This is the JavaScript I’m using to loop through and find grade.



Grade and Age

var gradeYears = [ ['Grade 1', 6], ['Grade 2', 7], ['Grade 3', 8], ['Grade 4', 9], ['Grade 5', 10], ['Grade 6', 11] ]; var grade = ""; var counter = 0; while(counter < 6 && grade == "") { var currentValue = gradeYears[counter]; if(currentValue[1] == yearDifference) { grade = currentValue[0]; } counter += 1; } document.writeln("I am in grade " + grade);

var birthDate = new Date(2012, 6, 18, 7, 33);var today = new Date()var yearDifference = today.getFullYear() - birthDate.getFullYear();

How do I run the loop and at the same time place the array on the HTML table?