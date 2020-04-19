JavaScript array displaying on a Html Table

Here I have the javascript to display that a student is in grade 3. I need to put the entire array (gradeYears) onto a HTML table and keep my loop going. I need to highlight the grade that the student would be in on the table.

I seem to be able to find the information to take an array and put it in a HTML table but then my loop doesn’t work.

This is the JavaScript I’m using to loop through and find grade.

Grade and Age



var birthDate = new Date(2012, 6, 18, 7, 33);
var today = new Date()
var yearDifference = today.getFullYear() - birthDate.getFullYear(); 
    var gradeYears = [
		['Grade 1', 6],
		['Grade 2', 7],
		['Grade 3', 8],
		['Grade 4', 9],
		['Grade 5', 10],
		['Grade 6', 11]
	];

    var grade = "";
    var counter = 0;

    while(counter < 6 && grade == "")
    {
        var currentValue = gradeYears[counter];
        if(currentValue[1] == yearDifference)
        {
            grade = currentValue[0];
        }
        counter += 1;
    }
    document.writeln("I am in grade " + grade);

How do I run the loop and at the same time place the array on the HTML table?