Javascript animation issue

Hey,

a few months ago I found a cool JS animation tutorial on Youtube. I then used the animation on an e-commerce site of a friends business. The “pop-out” animation stopped working last week and I can’t figure out why.( FYI, I’m not a developer - I just do this stuff for fun) . I’ve contacted the developer on GitHub regarding the issue, but I haven’t received a reply. I know it’s a big ask, but any help/advice would be much appreciated. Please check it out and let me know what has changed. Thanks

Here is the Youtube vid:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XK7T3mY1V-w

Here is the code:

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>3d Card Effect</title> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Poppins:wght@400;500&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css"> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="card"> <div class="sneaker"> <div class="circle"></div> <img src="./adidas.png" alt="adidas"> <!-- use any image here --> </div> <div class="info"> <h1 class="title">JAVA</h1> <h3>A warehouse admin program</h3> <div class="sizes"> <button>39</button> <button>40</button> <button class="active">42</button> <button>44</button> </div> <div class="purchase"> <button>View Project Here</button> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script src="./app.js"></script> </body> </html>

CSS

* { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } body { font-family: "Poppins", sans-serif; min-height: 100vh; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; perspective: 1000px; } .container { width: 20%; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .card { transform-style: preserve-3d; min-height: 70vh; width: 35rem; border-radius: 30px; padding: 0rem 5rem; box-shadow: 0 20px 20px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0px 0px 50px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2); } .sneaker { min-height: 35vh; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; } .sneaker img { width: 15rem; z-index: 2; transition: all 0.75s ease-out; } .circle { width: 15rem; height: 15rem; background: linear-gradient( to right, rgba(245, 70, 66, 0.75), rgba(8, 83, 156, 0.75) ); position: absolute; border-radius: 50%; z-index: 1; } .info h1 { font-size: 3rem; transition: all 0.75s ease-out; } .info h3 { font-size: 1.3rem; padding: 2rem 0rem; color: #585858; font-weight: lighter; transition: all 0.75s ease-out; } .sizes { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; transition: all 0.75s ease-out; } .sizes button { padding: 0.5rem 2rem; background: none; border: none; box-shadow: 0px 5px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2); border-radius: 30px; cursor: pointer; font-weight: bold; color: #585858; } button.active { background: #585858; color: white; } .purchase { margin-top: 5rem; transition: all 0.75s ease-out; } .purchase button { width: 100%; padding: 1rem 0rem; background: #f54642; border: none; color: white; cursor: pointer; border-radius: 30px; font-weight: bolder; margin-bottom: 10px; }

JS