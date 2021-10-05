Javascript animation issue

Hey,
a few months ago I found a cool JS animation tutorial on Youtube. I then used the animation on an e-commerce site of a friends business. The “pop-out” animation stopped working last week and I can’t figure out why.( FYI, I’m not a developer - I just do this stuff for fun) . I’ve contacted the developer on GitHub regarding the issue, but I haven’t received a reply. I know it’s a big ask, but any help/advice would be much appreciated. Please check it out and let me know what has changed. Thanks
Here is the Youtube vid:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XK7T3mY1V-w
Here is the code:
HTML
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>3d Card Effect</title>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Poppins:wght@400;500&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="card">
<div class="sneaker">
<div class="circle"></div>
<img src="./adidas.png" alt="adidas"> <!-- use any image here -->
</div>
<div class="info">
<h1 class="title">JAVA</h1>
<h3>A warehouse admin program</h3>
<div class="sizes">
<button>39</button>
<button>40</button>
<button class="active">42</button>
<button>44</button>
</div>
<div class="purchase">
<button>View Project Here</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="./app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
CSS
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
body {
font-family: "Poppins", sans-serif;
min-height: 100vh;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
perspective: 1000px;
}
.container {
width: 20%;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.card {
transform-style: preserve-3d;
min-height: 70vh;
width: 35rem;
border-radius: 30px;
padding: 0rem 5rem;
box-shadow: 0 20px 20px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0px 0px 50px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}
.sneaker {
min-height: 35vh;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.sneaker img {
width: 15rem;
z-index: 2;
transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.circle {
width: 15rem;
height: 15rem;
background: linear-gradient(
to right,
rgba(245, 70, 66, 0.75),
rgba(8, 83, 156, 0.75)
);
position: absolute;
border-radius: 50%;
z-index: 1;
}
.info h1 {
font-size: 3rem;
transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.info h3 {
font-size: 1.3rem;
padding: 2rem 0rem;
color: #585858;
font-weight: lighter;
transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.sizes {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.sizes button {
padding: 0.5rem 2rem;
background: none;
border: none;
box-shadow: 0px 5px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
border-radius: 30px;
cursor: pointer;
font-weight: bold;
color: #585858;
}
button.active {
background: #585858;
color: white;
}
.purchase {
margin-top: 5rem;
transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.purchase button {
width: 100%;
padding: 1rem 0rem;
background: #f54642;
border: none;
color: white;
cursor: pointer;
border-radius: 30px;
font-weight: bolder;
margin-bottom: 10px;
}
JS
//Movement Animation to happen
const card = document.querySelector(".card");
const container = document.querySelector(".container");
//Items
const title = document.querySelector(".title");
const sneaker = document.querySelector(".sneaker img");
const purchase = document.querySelector(".purchase");
const description = document.querySelector(".info h3");
const sizes = document.querySelector(".sizes");
//Moving Animation Event
container.addEventListener("mousemove", (e) => {
let xAxis = (window.innerWidth / 2 - e.pageX) / 25;
let yAxis = (window.innerHeight / 2 - e.pageY) / 25;
card.style.transform = `rotateY(${xAxis}deg) rotateX(${yAxis}deg)`;
});
//Animate In
container.addEventListener("mouseenter", (e) => {
card.style.transition = "none";
//Popout
title.style.transform = "translateZ(150px)";
sneaker.style.transform = "translateZ(200px) rotateZ(-45deg)";
description.style.transform = "translateZ(125px)";
sizes.style.transform = "translateZ(100px)";
purchase.style.transform = "translateZ(75px)";
});
//Animate Out
container.addEventListener("mouseleave", (e) => {
card.style.transition = "all 0.5s ease";
card.style.transform = `rotateY(0deg) rotateX(0deg)`;
//Popback
title.style.transform = "translateZ(0px)";
sneaker.style.transform = "translateZ(0px) rotateZ(0deg)";
description.style.transform = "translateZ(0px)";
sizes.style.transform = "translateZ(0px)";
purchase.style.transform = "translateZ(0px)";
});