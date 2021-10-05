Javascript animation issue

JavaScript
#1

Hey,

a few months ago I found a cool JS animation tutorial on Youtube. I then used the animation on an e-commerce site of a friends business. The “pop-out” animation stopped working last week and I can’t figure out why.( FYI, I’m not a developer - I just do this stuff for fun) . I’ve contacted the developer on GitHub regarding the issue, but I haven’t received a reply. I know it’s a big ask, but any help/advice would be much appreciated. Please check it out and let me know what has changed. Thanks

Here is the Youtube vid:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XK7T3mY1V-w

Here is the code:

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>3d Card Effect</title>
    <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Poppins:wght@400;500&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">


</head>
<body>

    <div class="container">
        <div class="card">
            <div class="sneaker">
                <div class="circle"></div>
                <img src="./adidas.png" alt="adidas"> <!--  use any image here -->
            </div>
            <div class="info">
                <h1 class="title">JAVA</h1>
                <h3>A warehouse admin program</h3>
                <div class="sizes">
                    <button>39</button>
                    <button>40</button>
                    <button class="active">42</button>
                    <button>44</button>
                </div>
                <div class="purchase">
                    <button>View Project Here</button>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
    <script src="./app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

CSS

* {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

body {
  font-family: "Poppins", sans-serif;
  min-height: 100vh;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  perspective: 1000px;
}
.container {
  width: 20%;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
}
.card {
  transform-style: preserve-3d;
  min-height: 70vh;
  width: 35rem;
  border-radius: 30px;
  padding: 0rem 5rem;
  box-shadow: 0 20px 20px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0px 0px 50px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}

.sneaker {
  min-height: 35vh;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
}
.sneaker img {
  width: 15rem;
  z-index: 2;
  transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.circle {
  width: 15rem;
  height: 15rem;
  background: linear-gradient(
    to right,
    rgba(245, 70, 66, 0.75),
    rgba(8, 83, 156, 0.75)
  );
  position: absolute;
  border-radius: 50%;
  z-index: 1;
}

.info h1 {
  font-size: 3rem;
  transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.info h3 {
  font-size: 1.3rem;
  padding: 2rem 0rem;
  color: #585858;
  font-weight: lighter;
  transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.sizes {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
  transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.sizes button {
  padding: 0.5rem 2rem;
  background: none;
  border: none;
  box-shadow: 0px 5px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
  border-radius: 30px;
  cursor: pointer;
  font-weight: bold;
  color: #585858;
}
button.active {
  background: #585858;
  color: white;
}
.purchase {
  margin-top: 5rem;
  transition: all 0.75s ease-out;
}
.purchase button {
  width: 100%;
  padding: 1rem 0rem;
  background: #f54642;
  border: none;
  color: white;
  cursor: pointer;
  border-radius: 30px;
  font-weight: bolder;
  margin-bottom: 10px;
}

JS

//Movement Animation to happen
const card = document.querySelector(".card");
const container = document.querySelector(".container");
//Items
const title = document.querySelector(".title");
const sneaker = document.querySelector(".sneaker img");
const purchase = document.querySelector(".purchase");
const description = document.querySelector(".info h3");
const sizes = document.querySelector(".sizes");

//Moving Animation Event
container.addEventListener("mousemove", (e) => {
  let xAxis = (window.innerWidth / 2 - e.pageX) / 25;
  let yAxis = (window.innerHeight / 2 - e.pageY) / 25;
  card.style.transform = `rotateY(${xAxis}deg) rotateX(${yAxis}deg)`;
});
//Animate In
container.addEventListener("mouseenter", (e) => {
  card.style.transition = "none";
  //Popout
  title.style.transform = "translateZ(150px)";
  sneaker.style.transform = "translateZ(200px) rotateZ(-45deg)";
  description.style.transform = "translateZ(125px)";
  sizes.style.transform = "translateZ(100px)";
  purchase.style.transform = "translateZ(75px)";
});
//Animate Out
container.addEventListener("mouseleave", (e) => {
  card.style.transition = "all 0.5s ease";
  card.style.transform = `rotateY(0deg) rotateX(0deg)`;
  //Popback
  title.style.transform = "translateZ(0px)";
  sneaker.style.transform = "translateZ(0px) rotateZ(0deg)";
  description.style.transform = "translateZ(0px)";
  sizes.style.transform = "translateZ(0px)";
  purchase.style.transform = "translateZ(0px)";
});
#2

That’s a long tutorial to watch!

In case it helps anyone, I have created a Codepen with your code: https://codepen.io/gandalf458/pen/WNOqEPR

1 Like
#3

Hi Gandalf. Thanks for the fast reply. Indeed it is ;). And your Codepen is exaclty what I have on my page now and it is completely out of sorts even though it is identical to the tutorial code. Here is the GitHub:

https://github.com/developedbyed/3d-card-effect

It typically looks as if it needs to be updated somewhere, but no library is being used, which confuses me. No idea what is happening! :frowning:

Anyways, thanks

1 Like