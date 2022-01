.class1 { background-color: #A83A23; } .class2 { border: 2px solid #A83A23; } .class3 { color:#A83A23; }

Question:

The above is a hypothetical application of color, in a real project color code: #A83A23, for example, maybe used 70-100 times across various files such as layout.css, style.css or responsive.css.

Is there a JS way if we can change color code with a quick JS code?