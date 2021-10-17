JavaScript added loading="lazy"

I try to add loading=“lazy” when an image or video is loaded.
As I do not like hard coded inside HTML, I try to manage using GTM or Javascript. Is it possible to manage using JavaScript injection?
Well what’s the issue? Hardcoding really means putting data in your source code that would better be loaded from a more appropriate source (such as a database), but using regular HTML attributes in your markup is perfectly fine.
That said, I don’t think applying a
loading attribute at runtime would work – the JS would have to be loaded after the image in order to obtain a reference, so the attribute would likely be added to late. The only way around this would be to create the image element itself with JS, but then you don’t really need the
loading attribute.