Javascript active image on slider

Hi there,

I have a problem with js slider.

Let’s say I have 3 images, on first image I have class=“active” which is styled with css:

.active { border: 2px solid #cca;

}

Next, there are two buttons next and prev, the idea is to when I click on next image or on previous image, active state will set on that image.

I can’t figure out how to work with this active state, I know I can’t do it with for loop, because then every displayed image will be active.

I stuck for couple of days on this one, so I need help, thanks!