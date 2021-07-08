Javascript 8-ball help

Hey, I’m new to using Javascript/html and I’m trying to make an 8-ball program to try and learn the basics. Here’s the code:

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://balance3e.com/random.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> function DisplayMessage() //assumes: //results: { var answer; answer=RandomOneOf(["Absolutely", "Phenomenaly", "Without a doubt not", "As possible as a snowball's chance in hell", "Perchance yes, perchance no"]); document.getElementById('outputDiv').innerHTML='The Wizard says: <i> ' +answer+ ' </i>'; } </script> <title>Ask the Wizard</title> </head> <body> Ask a question, then click the 8-ball to ask the Wizard your question! <input type="text"><br> <img src=8ball.gif onclick= <div id="outputDiv"></div> </body> </html>

Here are my 2 questions:

How do I connect RandomOneOf and the output? Which of the get functions do I use for the onclick event?

Like I said, absolute beginner in Javascript. Any help would be appreciated.