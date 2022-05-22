Java help needed for Java beginner please

Hi,

I am trying to learn a bit of Java and have been following the W3 Schools tutorials. However, I have hit something of a brick wall.

I’m not sure if I am using the correct word in my following description - by “script” I mean one file that ends in .java and contains java code.

I want to have a script that seeks user input that can then be used/accessed by the main class in a different script.

If I create a file Locate.java thus:

import java.util.Scanner; // Import the Scanner class class Locat { public static void main(String[] args) { Scanner myObj = new Scanner(System.in); // Create a Scanner object System.out.println("Enter username"); String userName = myObj.nextLine(); // Read user input System.out.println("Username is: " + userName); // Output user input } }

I can then compile it and run it and it works - it prints to the screen “Enter Username” and when I type in some text (eg “Reginald”) it prints to the screen “Username is Reginald” - all as expected.

However, if I then create, in the same directory, main.java thus:

public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("This is Main"); System.out.println(Locat.userName); } }

and try to compile it I get an error:

main.java:4: error: cannot find symbol System.out.println(Locat.userName); ^ symbol: variable userName location: class Locat 1 error

I tried removing the word “static” from line 4 of Locat.java but this does not help.

I have some understanding of what classes, objects and methods and properties are.

I have tried for hours to find out what I am doing wrong. I wonder if it is something to do with scope?

Any help gratefully recieved.

Thank you.