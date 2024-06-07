Java Compatibility Issue with Insurance Software Tool - Seeking Advice

Hello everyone,

I’m currently working on an insurance software tool that’s encountering compatibility issues with Java. Specifically, the tool uses Java for some backend functionalities, but it seems that certain features are not working as expected after a recent update.

I’ve checked the Java version compatibility and made sure the code is correct, but I’m still facing issues. Has anyone else experienced similar problems with Java in their software projects? Any tips or advice on how to resolve this would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!