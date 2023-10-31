I've downloaded the css files and put down the correct path to it but it's not giving me the right output

HTML & CSS
1

CODE

<?php
  session_start();
  error_reporting(E_ALL);
  include("configure.php");
  if(strlen($_SESSION['uuid']==0))
  {
    header('location:signout.php');
  }
  else
  {
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="newstyle.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="fontawesome-free-6.4.2-web/css/font-awesome.min.css"> 
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="plugin.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="../jquery-jvectormap-2.0.5.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="../themify-icons/assets/themify-icons/themify-icons.css">
    <title>User dashboard</title>
</head>
<body class="theme-indigo">
    <?php 
    include_once("header.php");
    ?>
    <div class="main_content" id="main-content">
       <?php include_once("sidebar.php"); ?>
        <div class="page">
            <nav class="navbar nav-expand-lg navbar-light bg-light">
                <a class="navbar-brand" href="dashboard.php">Dashboard</a>
            </nav>
            <div class="container-fluid">
                <div class="row clearfix">
                    <div class="col-lg-12 col-md-6 col-sm-12">
                        <div class="card widget_2 big_icon traffic">
                            <div class="body">
                                  <?php
                                  $uid=$_SESSION['uuid'];
                                  $sql="SELECT Full_Name,Gmail from user where user_id=:uid";
                                  $query = $con -> prepare($sql);
                                  $query->bindParam(':uid',$uid,PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                  $query->execute();
                                  $results=$query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
                                  foreach($results as $row)
                                  {
                                    $gmail=$row->Gmail;
                                    $name=$row->Full_Name;
                                  }
                                 ?>
                                 <h4 style="color:red">Welcome <?php echo $name; ?></h4>
                                 <a href="profile.php" class="btn btn-primary"><small>View Profile</small></a>
                                 <?php
                                   $sql="select user.user_id as uid from user join complain on user.user_id=complain.user_id where complain.user_id=:uid and (complain.Status is null || complain.Status='')";
                                   $query=$con->prepare($sql);
                                   $query->bindParam(':uid',$uid,PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                   $query->execute();
                                   $results=$query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
                                   $totalcomplain=$query->rowCount();
                                 ?>
                                 <div class="row clearfix" style="margin-top:2%">
                                    <div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12">
                                       <div class="card widget_2 big_icon traffic">
                                           <div class="body" style="border:solid #000 1px">
                                              <h6>Total Lodged compalin</h6>
                                              <h2> <?php echo $totalcomplain; ?> </h2>
                                              <a href="complainhistory.php"><small>View Detail</small></a>
                                           </div>
                                       </div>
                                    </div>
                                    <?php 
                                    $sql="select user.user_id as uid from complain join user on user.user_id=complain.user_id where complain.user_id=:uid and (complain.Status is null || complain.Status='')";
                                    $query = $con -> prepare($sql);
                                    $query-> bindParam(':uid', $uid, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                    $query->execute();
                                    $results=$query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
                                    $newlodgedcomplain=$query->rowCount();
                                    ?>

                                     <div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12">
                                        <div class="card widget_2 big_icon sales">
                                           <div class="body" style="border:solid #ff0000 1px">
                                               <h6>New Lodged Complain</h6>
                                               <h2><?php echo $newlodgedcomplain;?></h2>
                                               <a href="complainhistory.php"><small> View Detail</small></a>
                                            </div>  
                                        </div>
                                    </div>
                                    <?php 
                                    $sql="SELECT user.user_id as uid from complain join user on user.user_id=complain.user_id where complain.user_id=:uid and (complain.Status='Completed')";
                                    $query = $dbh -> prepare($sql);
                                    $query-> bindParam(':uid', $uid, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                    $query->execute();
                                    $results=$query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
                                    $completedcomplain=$query->rowCount();
                                    ?>
                                 <div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12">
                                    <div class="card widget_2 big_icon email">
                                        <div class="body" style="border:solid #009900 1px">
                                           <h6>Completed Lodge compalin</h6>
                                           <h2> <?php echo $completedcomplain; ?> </h2>
                                           <a href="complainhistory.php"><small>View Detail</small></a>
                                        </div>
                                    </div>
                                 </div>
                               </div>
                            </div>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
<script src="../assets/bundles/vendorscripts.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="../assets/bundles/libscripts.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="../assets/bundles/c3.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="../assets/bundles/jvectormap.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="../assets/js/theme.js"></script>
<script src="../assets/js/pages/index.js"></script>
<script src="../assets/js/pages/todo-js.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
<?php } ?>

newstyle.css

body{
    margin:0px;
    padding:0px;
    background-color: #1b203d;
    overflow: hidden;
    font-family: system-ui;
}
.clearfix{
    clear:both;
}
.logo{
    margin:0px;
    margin-left: 28px;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: white;
    margin-bottom: 30px;
    font-size: 25px;
}
.logo span{
    color:#f7403b;   
}
.sidenav{
    height: 100%;
    width: 300px;
    position: fixed;
    z-index: 1;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    background-color: #272c4a;
    overflow: hidden;
    transition: 0.5s;
    padding-top: 30px;
}
.sidenav a{
    padding: 15px 8px 15px 32px;
    text-decoration: none;
    font-size: 20px;
    color: #818181;
    display: block;
    transition: 0.3s;
}
.sidenav a:hover{
    color:#f1f1f1;
    background-color: #1b203d;
}
#main{
    transition: margin-left .5s;
    padding: 16px;
    margin-Left: 300px;
}
.head{
    padding: 20px;
}
.col-div-6{
    width: 50%;
    float: left;
}
.profile{
    display: inline-block;
    float: right;
    width:160px;
}
.pro-img{
    float: left;
    width: 40px;
    margin-top: 5px;
}
.pro-img p{
    color: white;
    font-weight: 500;
    margin-left: 55px;
    margin-top: 10px;
    font-size: 13.5px;
}
.profile p span{
    font-weight: 400;
    font-size: 12px;
    display: block;
    color: #8e8b8b;
}
.nav2{
    display: none;
}
.col-div-3{
    width: 25%;
    float: left;  
}
.box{
    width: 85%;
    height: 100px;
    background-color: #272c4a;
    margin-left: 10px;
    padding: 10px;
}
.box p{
    font-size: 35px;
    color: white;
    font-weight: bold;
    line-height: 30px;
    padding-left: 10px;
    margin-top: 20px;
    display: inline-block;
}
.box p span{
    font-size: 20px;
    font-weight: 400;
    color: #818181;
}
.box-icon{
    font-size: 40px!important;
    float: right;
    margin-top: 35px!important;
    color: #818181;
    padding-right: 10px;
}
.col-div-8{
    width:70px;
    float: left;
}
.col-div-4{
    width: 30%;
    float: left;
}
.content-box{
    padding: 20px;
}
.content-box p{
    margin: 0px;
    font-size: 20px;
    color: #f7403b;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar{
    width: 10px;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar-track{
    background:#f1f1f1;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb{
    background: #888;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:hover{
    background:#555;
}
.scrollbar{
    background-color: #f5f5f5;
    float: right;
    height: 300px;
    margin-bottom: 25px;
    margin-right: 22px;
    margin-top: 40px;
    width: 65px;
    overflow-y: scroll;
}

OUTPUT

Screenshot (158)
Screenshot (158)1366×768 60.8 KB