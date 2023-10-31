I've downloaded the css files and put down the correct path to it but it's not giving me the right output

CODE

<?php session_start(); error_reporting(E_ALL); include("configure.php"); if(strlen($_SESSION['uuid']==0)) { header('location:signout.php'); } else { ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="newstyle.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="fontawesome-free-6.4.2-web/css/font-awesome.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="plugin.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="../jquery-jvectormap-2.0.5.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="../themify-icons/assets/themify-icons/themify-icons.css"> <title>User dashboard</title> </head> <body class="theme-indigo"> <?php include_once("header.php"); ?> <div class="main_content" id="main-content"> <?php include_once("sidebar.php"); ?> <div class="page"> <nav class="navbar nav-expand-lg navbar-light bg-light"> <a class="navbar-brand" href="dashboard.php">Dashboard</a> </nav> <div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="col-lg-12 col-md-6 col-sm-12"> <div class="card widget_2 big_icon traffic"> <div class="body"> <?php $uid=$_SESSION['uuid']; $sql="SELECT Full_Name,Gmail from user where user_id=:uid"; $query = $con -> prepare($sql); $query->bindParam(':uid',$uid,PDO::PARAM_STR); $query->execute(); $results=$query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); foreach($results as $row) { $gmail=$row->Gmail; $name=$row->Full_Name; } ?> <h4 style="color:red">Welcome <?php echo $name; ?></h4> <a href="profile.php" class="btn btn-primary"><small>View Profile</small></a> <?php $sql="select user.user_id as uid from user join complain on user.user_id=complain.user_id where complain.user_id=:uid and (complain.Status is null || complain.Status='')"; $query=$con->prepare($sql); $query->bindParam(':uid',$uid,PDO::PARAM_STR); $query->execute(); $results=$query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); $totalcomplain=$query->rowCount(); ?> <div class="row clearfix" style="margin-top:2%"> <div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12"> <div class="card widget_2 big_icon traffic"> <div class="body" style="border:solid #000 1px"> <h6>Total Lodged compalin</h6> <h2> <?php echo $totalcomplain; ?> </h2> <a href="complainhistory.php"><small>View Detail</small></a> </div> </div> </div> <?php $sql="select user.user_id as uid from complain join user on user.user_id=complain.user_id where complain.user_id=:uid and (complain.Status is null || complain.Status='')"; $query = $con -> prepare($sql); $query-> bindParam(':uid', $uid, PDO::PARAM_STR); $query->execute(); $results=$query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); $newlodgedcomplain=$query->rowCount(); ?> <div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12"> <div class="card widget_2 big_icon sales"> <div class="body" style="border:solid #ff0000 1px"> <h6>New Lodged Complain</h6> <h2><?php echo $newlodgedcomplain;?></h2> <a href="complainhistory.php"><small> View Detail</small></a> </div> </div> </div> <?php $sql="SELECT user.user_id as uid from complain join user on user.user_id=complain.user_id where complain.user_id=:uid and (complain.Status='Completed')"; $query = $dbh -> prepare($sql); $query-> bindParam(':uid', $uid, PDO::PARAM_STR); $query->execute(); $results=$query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); $completedcomplain=$query->rowCount(); ?> <div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12"> <div class="card widget_2 big_icon email"> <div class="body" style="border:solid #009900 1px"> <h6>Completed Lodge compalin</h6> <h2> <?php echo $completedcomplain; ?> </h2> <a href="complainhistory.php"><small>View Detail</small></a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script src="../assets/bundles/vendorscripts.bundle.js"></script> <script src="../assets/bundles/libscripts.bundle.js"></script> <script src="../assets/bundles/c3.bundle.js"></script> <script src="../assets/bundles/jvectormap.bundle.js"></script> <script src="../assets/js/theme.js"></script> <script src="../assets/js/pages/index.js"></script> <script src="../assets/js/pages/todo-js.js"></script> </body> </html> <?php } ?>

newstyle.css

body{ margin:0px; padding:0px; background-color: #1b203d; overflow: hidden; font-family: system-ui; } .clearfix{ clear:both; } .logo{ margin:0px; margin-left: 28px; font-weight: bold; color: white; margin-bottom: 30px; font-size: 25px; } .logo span{ color:#f7403b; } .sidenav{ height: 100%; width: 300px; position: fixed; z-index: 1; top: 0; left: 0; background-color: #272c4a; overflow: hidden; transition: 0.5s; padding-top: 30px; } .sidenav a{ padding: 15px 8px 15px 32px; text-decoration: none; font-size: 20px; color: #818181; display: block; transition: 0.3s; } .sidenav a:hover{ color:#f1f1f1; background-color: #1b203d; } #main{ transition: margin-left .5s; padding: 16px; margin-Left: 300px; } .head{ padding: 20px; } .col-div-6{ width: 50%; float: left; } .profile{ display: inline-block; float: right; width:160px; } .pro-img{ float: left; width: 40px; margin-top: 5px; } .pro-img p{ color: white; font-weight: 500; margin-left: 55px; margin-top: 10px; font-size: 13.5px; } .profile p span{ font-weight: 400; font-size: 12px; display: block; color: #8e8b8b; } .nav2{ display: none; } .col-div-3{ width: 25%; float: left; } .box{ width: 85%; height: 100px; background-color: #272c4a; margin-left: 10px; padding: 10px; } .box p{ font-size: 35px; color: white; font-weight: bold; line-height: 30px; padding-left: 10px; margin-top: 20px; display: inline-block; } .box p span{ font-size: 20px; font-weight: 400; color: #818181; } .box-icon{ font-size: 40px!important; float: right; margin-top: 35px!important; color: #818181; padding-right: 10px; } .col-div-8{ width:70px; float: left; } .col-div-4{ width: 30%; float: left; } .content-box{ padding: 20px; } .content-box p{ margin: 0px; font-size: 20px; color: #f7403b; } ::-webkit-scrollbar{ width: 10px; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-track{ background:#f1f1f1; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb{ background: #888; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:hover{ background:#555; } .scrollbar{ background-color: #f5f5f5; float: right; height: 300px; margin-bottom: 25px; margin-right: 22px; margin-top: 40px; width: 65px; overflow-y: scroll; }

