I’m totally new to this whole website building thing, whats taken me forever would probably have taken someone in the know just a morning to complete. That being said I’m quite happy with how it looks! I’ve used an online checker to check for dead links / 404 pages and its come back with 5 issues. I don’t suppose anyone could have a look and suggest how I fix them. I’d also be grateful of any other advice in ways I could improve the site.

Overdrive Events - Showroom Dressing for Dealership Sales Events Showroom Dressing for Car Dealership Sales Events We specialise in showroom dressing for car dealership sales events. Working with dealerships and marketing agencies to give your clients that VIP experience.