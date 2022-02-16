It's the little things that amuse me

HTML & CSS
#1

I was following a link from @PaulOB today for a css property and some explanations and tripped upon something amusing…

Paul linked to a post at CSS Tricks, and after reading the page, I decided to go to the main page and do some reading since I hadn’t been on there for a while. I was going back and forth through the page when something caught my eye. Something totally unneeded but I found it amusing.

https://css-tricks.com/ - can you see what I found amusing?

Hint: Get your browser to a point where you have a scroll bar. Then go down the page and return to the top really fast. Works by dragging the scrollbar or using your center mouse wheel.

3 Likes
#2

Honestly, I can’t see anything special. What’s amusing?

#3

Check the logo as you scroll up. The farther and faster you scroll, the more noticeable the effect is.

3 Likes
#4

Ha! That’s neat - thanks for sharing.

2 Likes
#5

Yes its a nice little touch :slight_smile:

#6

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.