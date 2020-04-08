It's possible to setup an automatic API POST when new row is created in Phpmyadmin?

rpkamp: rpkamp: Not using PHPMyAdmin, no. Your best bet is to call the API from the application that is making the actual changes to the database.

Thank you for answering!

I was wondering that way wouldn’t be an option to have real-time statistics

The idea is this:

I have two databases (One where is the PHPMyAdmin, which is used to store game information), and another one is the WebClient where users interact.

When a game is completed, all the game stats (kills, deaths, game score) is saved in the PHPMyAdmin side, but I want to display that data in another database. So my idea was to make a POST somehow with the PHPMyAdmin every time a new row is added (game ends) with the game id to my website.

This way, my website gets the “alert” that one game has been completed, and the web has the id to make a GET with all the data.

Otherwise, my website never will know that one game has completed cause some games take 10 minutes others up to 90… I want to have real-time statistics.

chorn: chorn: PHPMyAdmin is only a PHP script itself, you can change the source code.

Any idea? Thank you