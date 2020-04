Hi

I have a PHPMyAdmin running with MariaDB I would like to know if it’s possible to send a POST API from PHPMyAdmin to an external site (every time new row is added in a specific database including one cell of that row)

Not sure if it’s possible to do that directly in PHPMyAdmin with a PHP script or I have to set up something in Debian server where it’s running the PHPMyAdmin?

Any ideas?

Thanks.