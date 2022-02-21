Item taking properties from user agent

Sound like either your css has an override in it somewhere or the html markup isn’t closed.

I played around with your link, and the only way I could get the last two elements to be green was to change this

div:nth-child(1) {

to

div:nth-child(n) {

But that also changed the layout because if would apply to all the elements



Change that line to this instead. If you still get the green on all the elements, you have css somewhere else which applies.