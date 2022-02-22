Item taking properties from user agent

Oooooohhhh. Now I see what you’re seeing. I copied your code to a local file on my desktop and can duplicate it. Funky!
But I understand why now…and should have caught it. This selector doesn’t work quite the way you’re thinking (and I was thinking…it’s Monday)
div:nth-child(1) {
This doesn’t select the first child element INSIDE of a div. It’s going to attach to the first instance of a div inside another element. So it’s going to attach to <div id=“parent”> AND to the first div inside of it. And because you don’t specify the background on the other divs, it’s going to inherit the background of it’s parent - which will be the green.
JSFiddle does some funky stuff with renderings, which is why I personally prefer Codepen - which shows the same rendering you get locally.
You can resolve it one of two ways…
- Add a background to #parent which has higher specificity than div:nth-of-child(1)
- Change the div:nth-of-child(1) to #parent div:nth-of-child(1) which would force the selection of just the element inside of the parent element.