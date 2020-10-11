I't to stop testimonial

Atik1: Atik1: to stop testimonial slider from sliding here http://vidya1.tk/

There is no slider on that page. It is already static.

Atik1: Atik1: In this template https://colorlib.com/preview/#meetme there is slider at the bottom …i’t to make it static

What does that have to do with the first question or did you post the wrong link in the first post?

That second link looks like an owl-carousel. What would be the point in stopping it sliding as you won’t see the testimonials. If you don’t want a carousel then don’t use one!

Or were you talking about making it pause? If so I suggest you look on the documentation for the owl carousel as there is likely an option for that.