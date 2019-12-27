It seems I miss a few crucial issues when it comes to arrays

Here is my form:

<div id="days" class="selector"> <p>Select days (One day at least)</p> <div id="days_left" class=""> <label for="Sunday"> <input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="6" class="days"> Sunday </label> <label for="Monday"> <input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="0" class="days"> Monday </label> <label for="Tuesday"> <input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="1" class="days"> Tuesday </label> </div> <div id="days_right" class=""> <label for="Wednesday"> <input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="2" class="days"> Wednesday </label> <label for="Thursday"> <input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="3" class="days"> Thursday </label> <label for="Friday"> <input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="4" class="days"> Friday </label> </div>

Here is the code which handles the form’s output:

//code for days if(isset($_POST['weekday'])) { if((sizeof($_POST['weekday']) == 1)) { $days = ($_POST['weekday']); }else{ if(sizeof($_POST['weekday']) > 1){ $days = join(",", $_POST['weekday']); } } }else{ $days = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6]; $days = join(",", $days); }

And here is the code which works with the results:

$sql = "INSERT INTO `filtered` (id, username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit) SELECT * FROM `data` WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date AND TIME(`c_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end AND WEEKDAY IN ($days)"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR); foreach ($days as $key => &$val) { $stmt->bindParam($key, $val); } $stmt->execute();

The idea here is that a user can select a weekday or a few weekdays or not select anything, in which case - all weekdays are selected.

The query gets time periods and huors ranges and all worked well untill I added weekdays.

Trying to solve the problem I checked the data and added print_r() and echo statements to see the forn inputs

$days = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6]; echo 'Here: '.sizeof($days).'<br>'; $days = join(",", $days); print_r($days);

Results in

Here: 7

0,1,2,3,4,5,6 and an errormessage :

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\wamp\www\trade_analyzer_filter_ACTIVE\action_page.php on line 169

It refers to the sql query code.

This code

: $days = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6]; $days = join(",", $days); echo 'Here: '.sizeof($days).'<br>'; print_r($days);

Adds an error message

Warning: sizeof(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in …

I searched the internet for bindParam with array variable.

I changed the foreach loop to

foreach ($days as &$val) { $stmt->bindParam($days, &$val); }

I still get the same error message

I also tried this:

$stmt->execute($days);

Checking data using print_r()

and echo gives

Here: 1

0,1,2,3,4,5,6

Selecting all chechboxes outputs:

Here: 6

Array ( [0] => 6 [1] => 0 [2] => 1 [3] => 2 [4] => 3 [5] => 4 )

size of array is 1 yet 7 vaues in the array. why?

What is the correct syntax foe bindParam to an array?

What’s the difference between

Array ( [0] => 6 [1] => 0 [2] => 1 [3] => 2 [4] => 3 [5] => 4 )

and

0,1,2,3,4,5,6

What do I need fo change / fix to mKE IT WORK?