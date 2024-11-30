It is about phpmailer classes

I did run composer require phpmailer/phpmailer but this happened:
PS C:\xampp\htdocs\cms> composer require phpmailer/phpmailer
Composer could not detect the root package (nasratullah/cms) version, defaulting to ‘1.0.0’. See https://getcomposer.org/root-version
phpmailer/phpmailer is currently present in the require-dev key and you ran the command without the --dev flag, which will move it to the require key.
Do you want to move this requirement? [no]? no
Do you want to re-run the command with --dev? [yes]? yes
./composer.json has been updated
Running composer update phpmailer/phpmailer
Loading composer repositories with package information
Updating dependencies
Nothing to modify in lock file
Writing lock file
Installing dependencies from lock file (including require-dev)
Nothing to install, update or remove
Generating autoload files
1 package you are using is looking for funding.
Use the composer fund command to find out more!
No security vulnerability advisories found.
Using version ^6.9 for phpmailer/phpmailer
PS C:\xampp\htdocs\cms>