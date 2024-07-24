Issues with Socket.IO and Express for Project Creation

Hi everyone!

I’m just starting out with Express and Socket.IO , and I’m eager to dive into some hands-on projects to get a better grasp of these technologies. I’ve been reading the documentation and tutorials, but I’m having a hard time finding a straightforward project idea to start with.

Could anyone suggest a simple project or idea that would be a good starting point for a beginner? Maybe something that would help me practice integrating Express with Socket.IO and build a functional application from scratch?

I’d really appreciate any recommendations or guidance you can offer. Thanks in advance for your help!