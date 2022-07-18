Issues with showing a warning if the deadline is close on a task

Im doing a todolist and I want the deadline column to display a message if the deadline was coming close . But im having trouble writing the if condition for that.

[<?php
require_once ‘dbcon.php’;

      $current_date = date('Y-m-d'); 
     $datediffer = $fetch['deadline'] - $current_date;
    if($datediffer < 5){

      echo"<font color = yellow> Deadline coming up</font>";
    }

its in the above part that there’s trouble with. The rest of the stuff below worked okay b4 i added the above.

      elseif($fetch['deadline'] < $current_date ){

        if($fetch['tid'] != ""){
          $tid = $fetch['tid'];
        echo "<font color=red>Missed deadline</font>";
        $conn->query("UPDATE `tasks` SET `p/f` = '1' WHERE `tid` = $tid") or die(mysqli_errno($conn));
        echo $fetch['deadline'];
        }
      }
       else{
        echo $fetch['deadline'];
       }
      
				?>

Th results i get on the page shows all of the tasks marked with the “Deadline coming up” including the ones which deadlines already passed. There’s also the following error " A non well formed numeric value encountered". If someone could please help me figure out what im doing wrong in this if condition I would greatly appreciate it.