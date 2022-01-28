Issues with image verificating in script

I am using bizmailform now for a long long time. Recently I see a huge amount of spam and want to activate the image verificationg option in the script. I only cannot make this work. I also think it is not just to include a part of the script on this forum to solve it. I surely can welcome any help Thanks for a reply. Wladimier
@carthago1 you’ve posted this in the Python forum, so I assume there is a Python script. It might help people to help you if we can see the Python code.
@Gandalf, It is a perl script, and the verification is spread over - as far as I understand - three different .cgi files within the main per script. I surely can post parts of the script but does that help?
START IMAGE AUTHORIZATION
##if ($formdata{'image_id'}) {
if ($USE_IMAGE_VERIFICATION eq "1" || $USE_QUESTION_VERIFICATION eq "1") {
require "$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_shuffled";
require "$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_image_loader";
}
if ($USE_IMAGE_VERIFICATION eq "1") {
$IMAGE_number = $formdata{'image_id'};
$RAND_GO = $SECURE_CODE{"$IMAGE_number"};
if ($RAND_GO > "90") {
$i_number = $RAND_GO/4;
}
elsif ($RAND_GO > "60") {
$i_number = $RAND_GO/3;
}
elsif ($RAND_GO > "30") {
$i_number = $RAND_GO/2;
}else{
$i_number = $RAND_GO;
}
if ($i_number =~ ".") {
@IMG_numb = split(/\./, $i_number);
$image_number = "$IMG_numb[0]";
}
@IMAGE_SPLIT = split(",", $IMAGE_AUTH[$image_number]);
if (lc($formdata{'image_auth'}) eq lc($IMAGE_SPLIT[0])) {}else{
#print “Content-type: text/html\n\n”;
#print “---- Problem 1”;
#exit;
if ($use_html_error eq “1”) {
require “$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_required”;
&REQ_format_error;
}else{
require “$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_error”;
&image_error;
}
}
}
if ($USE_QUESTION_VERIFICATION eq "1") {
$IMAGE_number = $formdata{'question_id'};
$RAND_GO = $SECURE_CODE{"$IMAGE_number"};
if ($RAND_GO > "90") {
$i_number = $RAND_GO/4;
}
elsif ($RAND_GO > "60") {
$i_number = $RAND_GO/3;
}
elsif ($RAND_GO > "30") {
$i_number = $RAND_GO/2;
}else{
$i_number = $RAND_GO;
}
if ($i_number =~ ".") {
@IMG_numb = split(/\./, $i_number);
$image_number = "$IMG_numb[0]";
}
@IMAGE_SPLIT = split(",", $IMAGE_QUE_AUTH[$image_number]);
if (lc($formdata{'code_question_answer'}) eq lc($IMAGE_SPLIT[0])) {}else{
if ($use_html_error eq "1") {
require "$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_required";
&REQ_format_error;
}else{
require "$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_error";
&question_error;
}
}
}
END IMAGE AUTHORIZATION
Next couple long cgi files with coding. Because of that I hope one can see the script in the cgi-bin
The script without image verification is working well.
bizmailformscript.zip (24.2 KB)