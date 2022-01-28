Issues with image verificating in script

@Gandalf, It is a perl script, and the verification is spread over - as far as I understand - three different .cgi files within the main per script. I surely can post parts of the script but does that help?

START IMAGE AUTHORIZATION

##if ($formdata{'image_id'}) { if ($USE_IMAGE_VERIFICATION eq "1" || $USE_QUESTION_VERIFICATION eq "1") { require "$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_shuffled"; require "$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_image_loader"; } if ($USE_IMAGE_VERIFICATION eq "1") { $IMAGE_number = $formdata{'image_id'}; $RAND_GO = $SECURE_CODE{"$IMAGE_number"}; if ($RAND_GO > "90") { $i_number = $RAND_GO/4; } elsif ($RAND_GO > "60") { $i_number = $RAND_GO/3; } elsif ($RAND_GO > "30") { $i_number = $RAND_GO/2; }else{ $i_number = $RAND_GO; } if ($i_number =~ ".") { @IMG_numb = split(/\./, $i_number); $image_number = "$IMG_numb[0]"; } @IMAGE_SPLIT = split(",", $IMAGE_AUTH[$image_number]); if (lc($formdata{'image_auth'}) eq lc($IMAGE_SPLIT[0])) {}else{

#print “Content-type: text/html



”;

#print “---- Problem 1”;

#exit;

if ($use_html_error eq “1”) {

require “$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_required”;

&REQ_format_error;

}else{

require “$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_error”;

&image_error;

}

}

} if ($USE_QUESTION_VERIFICATION eq "1") { $IMAGE_number = $formdata{'question_id'}; $RAND_GO = $SECURE_CODE{"$IMAGE_number"}; if ($RAND_GO > "90") { $i_number = $RAND_GO/4; } elsif ($RAND_GO > "60") { $i_number = $RAND_GO/3; } elsif ($RAND_GO > "30") { $i_number = $RAND_GO/2; }else{ $i_number = $RAND_GO; } if ($i_number =~ ".") { @IMG_numb = split(/\./, $i_number); $image_number = "$IMG_numb[0]"; } @IMAGE_SPLIT = split(",", $IMAGE_QUE_AUTH[$image_number]); if (lc($formdata{'code_question_answer'}) eq lc($IMAGE_SPLIT[0])) {}else{ if ($use_html_error eq "1") { require "$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_required"; &REQ_format_error; }else{ require "$ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_CGI_BIN$CGI_error"; &question_error; } } }

END IMAGE AUTHORIZATION

Next couple long cgi files with coding. Because of that I hope one can see the script in the cgi-bin

The script without image verification is working well.

bizmailformscript.zip (24.2 KB)