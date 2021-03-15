Issues with dynamic website

I have a top menu with links. What I am trying to do, is that when a link is clicked, data for that page is displayed on the index page. So clicking home will have ‘home’ data.

The problem is I get error messages. I am using PHP OOP and being new to this, have no idea how to solve the issues.

The errors are:

Trying to access array offset on value of type int in C:\xampp\htdocs\Testpage\index.php on line 35

Warning : Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in C:\xampp\htdocs\Testpage\index.php on line 47

This is the php code:

<?php include 'newFunct.php'; // Connect to MySQL database $pdo = pdo_connect_mysql(); // Get the page via GET request (URL param: page), if non exists default the page to 1 $page = isset($_GET['page']) && is_numeric($_GET['page']) ? (int)$_GET['page'] : 1; ?> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>test page</title> <!-- site styles --> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" media="screen" href="css/site-styles.css"> </head> <body> <!-- top menu --> <table id="topMenu"> <tr> <td> <h1 class="siteName">test</h1> </td> <?php $sql = "SELECT * FROM testtable01"; $result = $pdo->query($sql); while($row = $result->fetch()) { echo "<td class='navItem'>" . "<a href='index.php?page={$page['menuheader']}'>" . $row['menuheader'] . "</a>" . "</td>"; } ?> </tr> </table> <!-- Time lime menu --> <!-- body --> <?php echo $row['bodytext']; ?> <!-- footer --> </body> </html>``` I also include the database connection code:

<?php function pdo_connect_mysql() { $DATABASE_HOST = 'localhost'; $DATABASE_USER = 'root'; $DATABASE_PASS = ''; $DATABASE_NAME = 'mysite'; try { return new PDO('mysql:host=' . $DATABASE_HOST . ';dbname=' . $DATABASE_NAME . ';charset=utf8', $DATABASE_USER, $DATABASE_PASS); } catch (PDOException $exception) { // If there is an error with the connection, stop the script and display the error. exit('Failed to connect to database!'); } } ?>

I’m guessing I’m missing something. Any help? Please not, as mentioned, I am new to OOP so please be kind to me.