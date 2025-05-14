Issues Using h2 and h3 and Changing to use rem for font-size

I’m experimenting with new-to-me use of
rem. Simultaneously, I’m changing my HTML to use
h2 and
h3 instead of
div to display headings in my files. When I change from
<div to
h2 or
h3, text becomes emphasized. I can’t see any reason for it (css and html posted below).
Here are screenshots, first using
div then using
h2 for the headline:
Note that I lose centered text alignment when I set the headline to
h1 with not changes to the subheading (Phyllis’ Scrapbook). Note also that the top margin or padding changes relative to the framed background.
Here’s the HTML code snippet before changing the
<div class="page-heading"> to
<h2 class="page-heading">The Hutchins Clan</h2>
<div class="page-heading">The Hutchins Clan
<div class="page-subheading">Phyllis' Scrapbook
</div>
Here’s the CSS snippet for the
h2 and
h3 classes.
h2.page-heading,
h3.page-subheading {
margin: 0.5rem 0;
text-align: center;
font-family: birthstone;
font-size: 2.5rem;
line-height: 1;
}
h3.page-subheading {
margin: 0 0 1rem;
font-size: 1.25rem;
}
. . . and for
{
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
text-align: center;
font-family: birthstone;
font-size: 4.125rem;
}
The
font-size: 4.125rem was
font-size: 17px; before I started experimenting and the text was NOT emphasized when displayed.
I’m too ignorant and inexperienced to spot the problem(s).
Any suggestions?