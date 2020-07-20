Issue with blur in updated code

Hi Paul

thank you for help.

please help me. I don’t understand why ,previously worked out input check was working but this time don’t. I post my code. I use on(), blur as before but doesn’t work at all, also as I type email, leaving it the field remain white. please help me, thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Bootstrap Example</title> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <style> } .warning { color:red; } .ok { color:green; } .inputstatus { position: static; background: #ccffcc; padding-top:7px; width:95%; } .feedback { float: right; right: 4px; } .star { float: left; left: 6px; color: green; } .error { position: relative; left: 12px; } .inputboxmodal1{ position:relative; color:green; } .inputboxmodal2{ position:relative; color:green; } .inputboxmodal1 .glyphicon-ok, .inputboxmodal2 .glyphicon-ok{ position:static; top:4px; padding-right:5px; padding-left:10px; color:green; } .inputboxmodal1 .glyphicon-remove, .inputboxmodal2 .glyphicon-remove{ position:static; top:4px; padding-left:10px; padding-right:5px; color:red; } /* .glyphicon-ok, .glyphicon-remove{ display: none; }*/ #login{ margin-left:10px; } #changepw{ margin-left:10px; display:none; } .stylecls{ font-size:36px; color:red; } .textlabel{ color:green; } .headtextlabel{ color:orange; } .headtextlabel2{ color:darkred; } .iconlabel{ color:darkred; } .headcustom{ background-color:green; } .headiconlabelmain{ font-size:60px; color:lightgreen; } .headiconlabel{ color:purple; } .othertext{ color:green; } .backgroundbody, .footer{ background-color:#ccffcc; } input[type=email], input[type=password]{ width:95%; background-color:lightgreen; border:none; box-shadow:none; border-bottom: 5px solid green; } input[type=email]:hover{ background-color:lightgreen; border:none; box-shadow:none; border-bottom: 5px solid red; } input[type=password]:hover{ background-color:lightgreen; border:none; box-shadow:none; border-bottom: 5px solid red; } <!-- Place holder modallogin start --> form.modallogin .form-control::-moz-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modallogin .form-control:-ms-input-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modallogin .form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder { color: orange; } form.modallogin .form-control::-o-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modallogin .form-control::-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } <!-- Place holder modalresetpw start --> form.modalresetpw .form-control::-moz-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modalresetpw .form-control:-ms-input-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modalresetpw .form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder { color: orange; } form.modalresetpw .form-control::-o-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modalresetpw .form-control::-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { .divchangepw{ width:100%; } } @media screen and (min-width: 480px) { .title { font-size: 36px; text-align:center; } .titleh3{ font-size: 28px; } /* Place holder end ^/ /* .divchangepw{ width:160px; //background-color:pink; */ .button1{ float:right; margin-left:20px; display:inline-block; } .button1color1{ background-color:green; color:white; } .button1color2{ background-color:green; color:white; } .button1color1:hover, .button1color2:hover{ background-color:darkgreen; color:white; } .button2color{ background-color:pink; color:purple; } .button2color:hover{ background-color:orange; color:green; } .cancel1{ background-color:red; color:white; float:left; margin-left:20px; } .cancel1:hover{ background-color:darkred; color:yellow; } } /* @media screen and (max-width: 480px) { .title { font-size: 28px; text-align:center; } .headiconlabelmain{ font-size:48px; color:lightgreen; } .button1{ width:100%; margin-left:0px; display:block; margin-bottom:20px; } .button1color1{ background-color:green; color:white; } .button1color2{ background-color:green; color:white; } .button1color1:hover, .button1color2:hover{ background-color:darkgreen; color:white; } .button2color{ background-color:pink; color:purple; } .button2color:hover{ background-color:orange; color:white; } .cancel1{ width:100%; background-color:red; color:white; float:left; margin-bottom: 20px; } .cancel1:hover{ background-color:darkred; color:yellow; } .paragraph, #changepw{ padding-top:10px; } .titleh3{ font-size: 22px; } <!-- .divchangepw{ width:100%; }--> } */ </style> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $("#changepsw").on("click", function(){ $("#login").css("display","none"); $("#changepw").css("display","block"); //e.preventDefault(); }); $("#changepsw2").on("click", function(){ $("#login").css("display","none"); $("#changepw").css("display","block"); //e.preventDefault(); }); $("#login2").on("click", function(){ $("#login").css("display","block"); $("#changepw").css("display","none"); //e.preventDefault(); }); }); </script> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <h2 >Modal Example</h2> <!-- Trigger the modal with a button --> <button type="button" class="btn btn-info btn-lg" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#myModal">Open Modal</button> <!-- Modal --> <div class="modal fade" id="myModal" role="dialog"> <div class="modal-dialog"> <!-- Modal content--> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header headcustom"> <button type="button" class="close stylecls" data-dismiss="modal">×</button> <h1 class="title"><span class="glyphicon headiconlabelmain glyphicon-user"></span></h1> <h2 class="title headtextlabel"> Restasurant Virtually</h2> </div> <div class="modal-body backgroundbody"> <!--<div class="container"></div> <div class="container"> </div> <form class="container-fluid" action="/action_page.php">--> <form id="login" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modallogin"> <div class="row"> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="email"> </label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <h3 class="modal-title headtextlabel2 titleh3"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-log-in headiconlabel"></span> Log in</h3> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal1"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="email"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-envelope"></span> Email :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="email" class="form-control input-check" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="email"> <!--<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove fielderror" style=""></span>--> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your email</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal1"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-lock"></span> Password :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Enter password" name="pwd"> <!--<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-ok fielderror" style=""></span>--> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your password</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <div class="checkbox textlabel"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button2color">Reset</button> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color1">Submit</button> <!--<div class="divchangepw" ></div>--> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <!--<div class="divchangepw" ></div>--> <p class="paragraph othertext">Forgot password ?<a href="#" id="changepsw"> Change password</a></p> </div> </div> </div> </form> <script> /* */ $(".inputboxmodal1").on("blur .input-check",function(){ console.log('changed'); var inputattr = $(this) .find(".input-check") .attr("name"); // Get the Login Name value and trim it var inputstr = $(this) .find(".form-control") .val() .trim(); //$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok'); if (inputstr != "") { $(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok'); } else { $(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('empty'); } //$(this).val(name); // Check if empty of not /* if (inputstr === "") { if (inputattr === "email") { var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; /* if(!emailReg.test(inputstr) | (inputstr.length <0)) { // email $(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter Email address correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); / */ /* } } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); } */ /**/ }) /**/ $(".button1color1").click(function() { $(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() { var st = $(this) .find(".input-check") .attr("name"); var st2 = $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim(); if ( $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim() != "" ) { //$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); //$(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this) .find(".error") .css("color", "green"); $(this) //.next() .find(".feedback") //.html("Your " + st + " is OK ") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .removeClass("warning") .addClass("ok"); //alert(st2); } else { //$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is empty"); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + st + " is empty "); $(this) .find(".error") //.css("background-color", "pink"); .css("color", "red"); $(this) //.next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning"); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); event.preventDefault(); } //alert("The " + st + " was clicked. it is " + st2); }); }); </script> <!--<form id="changepw" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modalresetpw" action="/action_page.php">--> <form id="changepw" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modalresetpw"> <div class="row"> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="email"> </label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <h3 class="modal-title headtextlabel2 titleh3"> <span class="glyphicon headiconlabel glyphicon-lock"></span> Change password</h3> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal2"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="email"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-envelope"></span> Email :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="email" class="form-control input-check" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="email"> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your email</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal2"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-eye-open"></span> Password :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Type password" name="pwd"> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your password</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal2"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-eye-open"></span> Password :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Retype password" name="pwd"> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your password retype</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <div class="checkbox textlabel"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button2color">Reset</button> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color2">Submit</button> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <p class="othertext"><a href="#" id="login2"> Log in</a> here </p> </div> </div> </div> </form> <script> $(".button1color2").click(function() { $(".inputboxmodal2").each(function() { var st = $(this) .find(".input-check") .attr("name"); var st2 = $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim(); if ( $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim() != "" ) { //$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); //$(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this) .find(".error") .css("color", "green"); $(this) //.next() .find(".feedback") //.html("Your " + st + " is OK ") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .removeClass("warning") .addClass("ok"); //alert(st2); } else { //$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is empty"); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + st + " is empty "); $(this) .find(".error") //.css("background-color", "pink"); .css("color", "red"); $(this) //.next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning"); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); event.preventDefault(); } //alert("The " + st + " was clicked. it is " + st2); }); }); </script> </div> <div class="modal-footer footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-default cancel1" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button> <p class="othertext">Forgot password?<a href="#" id="changepsw2"> Change password</a></p> <p class="othertext">Not member?<a href="#"> Sign up</a></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>