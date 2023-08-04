Issue with anchor links and ios 16

I’m running into an issue on a web page that uses anchor links and javascript to change out the profile of people on a staff page. It works properly in computer browsers, in android phones and iphones using pre ios 15. But when we try it on iphones running ios 16, the first click works but you’re unable to switch to another person. Below is the website link. Is this a bug with ios 16 or is there something else at play here that needs to be fixed on the page? here’s the web page: https://www.artina.com/team-2/