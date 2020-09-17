Issue with accordion submenu

I created a yamm menu with accordeon. My issue is that when clicking on the accordeon the submenu closes itself after collapsing. See here for the video. And see here for the menu
I can give you a temporary fix with CSS but you really need a js fix to keep the
open class on the menu parent when you click the accordion.
Here’s the temporary CSS fix.
li.dropdown:hover > ul{
display:block;
}
You’ll have to wait for a js guru for the real fix
Thank you @PaulOB I applied your suggestion locally and it seems to be working.
I noticed another issue with the submenu’s width which goes outside my window. Any idea on how to keep it inside ?
I’m not seeing that happen either.
Also for the CSS only fix you may want to keep the red border open on the top menu item when hovered.
e.g.
li.dropdown:hover > ul {
display: block;
}
.navbar-nav li.dropdown:hover > a {
float: none;
background: #fff !important;
color: #888;
border-radius: 5px 5px 0px 0px !important;
border: 3px #af1317 solid !important;
border-bottom: 3px #fff solid !important;
padding: 15px 12px 17px 12px;
}