Issue with accordion submenu

I created a yamm menu with accordeon. My issue is that when clicking on the accordeon the submenu closes itself after collapsing. See here for the video. And see here for the menu
I can give you a temporary fix with CSS but you really need a js fix to keep the
open class on the menu parent when you click the accordion.
Here’s the temporary CSS fix.
li.dropdown:hover > ul{
display:block;
}
You’ll have to wait for a js guru for the real fix
3 Likes
Thank you @PaulOB I applied your suggestion locally and it seems to be working.
I noticed another issue with the submenu’s width which goes outside my window. Any idea on how to keep it inside ?