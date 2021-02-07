Issue in first step in vuejs

Live URL

the tool in chrome says that vue.js doesn’t exist.

However, in HTML it is:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.1.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-9gVQ4dYFwwWSjIDZnLEWnxCjeSWFphJiwGPXr1jddIhOegiu1FwO5qRGvFXOdJZ4" crossorigin="anonymous"> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <div id="app"> <div class="container"> <form class="mt-5"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="email">Email</label> <input type="email" v-bind:value="email" class="form-control form-control-lg"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5.17/dist/vue.js"></script> <script> new Vue({ e1: '#app', data: { email: 'vonbraun@nasa.com' } }); </script> </body> </html>

This is the console:



so where is the problem?

This code is not producing the effect →