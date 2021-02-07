Issue in first step in vuejs

the tool in chrome says that vue.js doesn’t exist.

However, in HTML it is:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8">
	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.1.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-9gVQ4dYFwwWSjIDZnLEWnxCjeSWFphJiwGPXr1jddIhOegiu1FwO5qRGvFXOdJZ4" crossorigin="anonymous">
	<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
	<div id="app">
		<div class="container">
			<form class="mt-5">
				<div class="form-group">
					<label for="email">Email</label>
					<input type="email" v-bind:value="email" class="form-control form-control-lg">
				</div>
				<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary">Submit</button>
			</form>
		</div>
	</div>
	
	
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5.17/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script>
	new Vue({
		e1: '#app',
		data: {
			email: 'vonbraun@nasa.com'
		}
	});
</script>
</body>
</html>

This is the console:

so where is the problem?

This code is not producing the effect →


new Vue({
	e1: '#app',
	data: {
		email: 'vonbraun@nasa.com'
	}
});