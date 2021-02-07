Issue in first step in vuejs

the tool in chrome says that vue.js doesn’t exist.
However, in HTML it is:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.1.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-9gVQ4dYFwwWSjIDZnLEWnxCjeSWFphJiwGPXr1jddIhOegiu1FwO5qRGvFXOdJZ4" crossorigin="anonymous">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<div class="container">
<form class="mt-5">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="email">Email</label>
<input type="email" v-bind:value="email" class="form-control form-control-lg">
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary">Submit</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5.17/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
e1: '#app',
data: {
email: 'vonbraun@nasa.com'
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
This is the console:
so where is the problem?
