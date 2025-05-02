Issue calling Crud Operation Methods in DAL From API Controllers

The Problem is, you are manually instantiating your DAL class inside the controller & struggling to provide the required IConfiguration dependency.

The Solution, do not instantiate the DAL manually, use Dependency Injection instead. Since you already have IConfiguration available through DI in your app (like in Startup.cs or Program.cs), you can register your DAL class there too.

you can do,

Register DAL in DI container:

services.AddScoped<IMyDalClass, MyDalClass>();

Update DAL constructor to accept IConfiguration:

public class MyDalClass : IMyDalClass { private readonly IConfiguration _configuration; public MyDalClass(IConfiguration configuration) { _configuration = configuration; } // CRUD methods using _configuration.GetConnectionString(...) }

Inject DAL into controller:

public class MyController : ControllerBase { private readonly IMyDalClass _dal; public MyController(IMyDalClass dal) { _dal = dal; } // Use _dal.YourMethod() wherever needed }

This way, you let the framework manage the injection of dependencies & you will not need to worry about what to pass manually.

Good Luck..