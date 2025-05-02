Issue calling Crud Operation Methods in DAL From API Controllers

Normally I would inject an IConfiguration Object into the constructor of my controller class which I would use to initialize a local variable of type IConfiguration. Then I would use this local variable to call the GetConnectionConnectionString method which would return a connection string from the appsetting.json file. Finally I would use the resulting connection string to create a SQLConnection object and get whatever I need from the database.
Instead of that, now I want to place all code related to CRUD operations in the Data Access Layer but ran into some issues when I try to instantiate the DAL class in the API controllers. The issue is the DAL class constructor takes an IConfiguration object as an argument but when I try to instantiate the DAL class in the controller, I don’t know what to put in it as a parameter.
“the DAL class”
There’s not, to my knowledge, a standard DAL class. So… which class are you loading from where?
Code would be helpful at this point.
The Problem is, you are manually instantiating your DAL class inside the controller & struggling to provide the required IConfiguration dependency.
The Solution, do not instantiate the DAL manually, use Dependency Injection instead. Since you already have IConfiguration available through DI in your app (like in Startup.cs or Program.cs), you can register your DAL class there too.
you can do,
- Register DAL in DI container:
services.AddScoped<IMyDalClass, MyDalClass>();
- Update DAL constructor to accept IConfiguration:
public class MyDalClass : IMyDalClass
{
private readonly IConfiguration _configuration;
public MyDalClass(IConfiguration configuration)
{
_configuration = configuration;
}
// CRUD methods using _configuration.GetConnectionString(...)
}
- Inject DAL into controller:
public class MyController : ControllerBase
{
private readonly IMyDalClass _dal;
public MyController(IMyDalClass dal)
{
_dal = dal;
}
// Use _dal.YourMethod() wherever needed
}
This way, you let the framework manage the injection of dependencies & you will not need to worry about what to pass manually.
Good Luck..