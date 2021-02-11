Issue animating div from off page that is jumpy

Hi there,

I have the following div that starts hidden slightly off page and when the user hovers it, it slides down.

However, when the user hovers and then moves the mouse away, the animation jumps back and doesn’t look good. Is there a way to create the animation slide back upwards smoothly without the jumpiness?

It is also looping which I don’t like. I would like it to just slide down and stay there until the user does a

mouse-out. I have tried this, to make it play once, but it seems to be looping.

animation: updown 2s ease 1;

Can anyone helep me with this?

Thanks!