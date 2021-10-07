Isset() from POST[]

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: why not Width: NULL:

You cannot echo a null value. Use var_dump() instead.

These form values are not nulls. They are empty strings and using the null coalescing operator will return the empty string in the post variable, since it is not a null.

If you were using a prepared query, which is something you have already done, using implicit binding (supplying an array to the execute call), your current attempt would actually work, because supplying a php null value at query execution time will result in an sql null being used. However, since you are putting the values directly into the sql query statement, you must literally put the characters NULL into the sql statement.

I would personally dynamically build the sql query statement with only those columns in it that you have values for.