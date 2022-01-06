Isset() from POST[]

I submit a form and am trying to look at the POST[]

( [Name] => [Manufacturer] => [Model] => [Width] => }

Im trying an INSERT query but

ERROR: Could not able to execute INSERT INTO unknown_types (name,manufacturer,model,external_width,external_height,external_depth,weight,total_plugs,required_plugs,requires_diverse_power,standard_copper_ports,standard_fiber_optic_ports,unidentified_ports,airflow_type,mounting_direction,Front_Cols,Front_Rows,Back_Cols,Back_Rows,power_consumptionu,network_speed ) VALUES ( ‘’,’’,’’, ,1, ,’’,‘Front’,). SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ‘,1, ,’’,‘Front’,)’ at line 3

I gather I Need NULL in the place of blank values for the query to work, but

if(empty($_POST['Width'])) { $Width = NULL; } else { $Width = addslashes($_POST['Width']); }

seems to do nothing to the query and I get the same error.