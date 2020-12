nonemauro: nonemauro: I’m not sure if z-index is the correct CSS to be used in this case.

I don’t think you need it at all, though I could be mistaken.

Try remove the z-index on the sp-greeting-wrapper, it is set to 9999 but I think you could comment it out or set to auto.

Otherwise you need to rise the sp-header-wrapper z-index to more than 9999.

Usually the AP sub-menu doesn’t need a raised stacking level, but if you have positioned content below, the stacking level need to be higher.

Test and post back.